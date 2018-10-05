Share:

The College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), in collaboration with the Royal Australasian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), organised a seminar on family medicine here on Thursday. The seminar was graced as chief guest by Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, and as a guest of honour by Dr Nima Saeed Abid, the head of WHO Pakistan. The seminar was also attended by Chinese delegate Prof Nu Jun, from Sri Lanka Prof Mahanama and Prof Lamawansa besides others. On this occasion, the chairman of HEC Punjab said that there was a need to strengthen the primary healthcare and to implement the system of international standards. The delegates from Royal Australasian College of General Practitioners Dr Majid Gondal, Dr Muhammad Yusuf, Dr Naveed Mughal, Dr Amir Gillani, and Prof Abdul Nasir Shah, and Dr Marry Adreds along with other participants prepared recommendations for standardised training of family physicians in Pakistan.–PR