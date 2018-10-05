Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has summoned the comprehensive reports from all deputy commissioners of the city regarding the public parks and gardens within three days.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting in Sindh Secretariat on Thursday. Senior Member Board of Revenue Muhammad Hussain Syed, Secretaries of Local Government, Culture and Coordination Departments, Commissioner Karachi Sualeh Farooqui, DG KDA M. Samee Siddiqui, all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi and other officers also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary asked the Deputy Commissioners to continue the Anti-encroachment campaigns to vacate the public places and state land from the encroachers. He categorically noted that there could be no compromise with the land grabbing and all irregularities. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about the status of public parks available in their districts with the elucidation of their use, encroachment thereon and anti-encroachment process.

The Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin informed that out of 80 parks in South, 12 are being vacated as per rules and government policy.

The representative of district East Afan Saleem reported 126 Public Parks status whereas Deputy Commissioner Malir Abid Ali briefed status of all 85 parks, including the elaboration of anti-encroachment operation.

The Deputy Commissioner Korangi Ms Quratul Ain, stated that there are 176 parks in Korangi, out of which two were encroached but now those parks have also been vacated. The Deputy Commissioner of West and Central also briefed the meeting regarding anti-encroachment campaigns, in their jurisdiction. The Director General Karachi Development Authority Sami Siddiqui briefed that, operation of anti-encroachment has successfully been completed against 87 marriage halls. He also pointed out that few areas are yet be transferred to the KMC including parks in Clifton.

Shah appreciated the services of various departments, summoning a comprehensive report from each district regarding status of parks and garden. “The report should inform us about the current position of parks, whether or not they are in public use and what action taken for vacation of encroached parks across the city,” he ordered.

The chief secretary directed that report duly verified by the Commissioner Karachi be submitted to his office within three working days lealest by Tuesday 9th October 2018.

The Chief Secretary also asked the Sindh Police to extend its cooperation in this regard.