Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Muhammad Tahir has said the culture of reward and punishment holds value in the Punjab Police. He expressed these views at Central Police Office here on Thursday while addressing the a prize distribution ceremony for officers and officials, who performed their duty with bravery and matchless professionalism in different districts. The IGP said that the system of accountability for the irresponsible as well as appreciation for honest and dutiful is there for the officers and officials. He ordered for empathy with the complainants, who come to police station. He distributed CC1 certificates and cash prizes among 82 officers and officials from 10 districts of the province. Among the 82 recipients, 27 were Inspectors, 23 Sub-Inspectors, 14 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 18 Head-Constables and Constables and they all belonged to different districts of Kasur, Okara, Sargodha, Sheikhpura, Mianwali, Vehari, Hafizabad, Lodhran, Layyah and Rajanpur. These officers and officials arrested criminals involved in heinous crimes as murder, robbery, kidnapping etc from their respective districts. The IGP lauded the efforts of officers and officials and said that Punjab police was a brave force whose dutiful officers and personnel laid their lives for the safety and security of civilians and established rule of law. He issued orders to take steps for resolving the problems of poor, needy and miserable people on priority basis. He further said that prize distribution ceremonies raise the morale of the force, so that the practice will continue in the future at central and district level. DIG Operations Sajjad Hassan Manj, AIG Discipline Zubair Dareshak, AIG admin Anwar Khetran and PSO to IG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar were present.