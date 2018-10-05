Share:

According to World Health Organization (WHO) dangerous alcohol consumption kills three million people worldwide each year — more than AIDS, violence and road accidents combined. The UN health agency’s latest report on alcohol and health pointed out that alcohol causes more than one in 20 deaths globally each year, including drink driving, alcohol-induced violence and abuse and a multitude of diseases and disorders. According to a report globally, an estimated 237 million men and 46 million women suffer from alcohol use disorders.

Men are more likely than women to experience alcohol-related deaths—though drinking among women is on the rise—and low-income communities are at a greater risk for social and health complications related to alcohol, report added. We all know that alcohol abuse is one of the main killers of human and as Alcohol consumption allows many problems like heath related problems such as damage liver and kidneys. So just an advice please do not use alcohol for any reason. I urge the high authorities to tax alcohol and ban advertising of such beverages to reduce consumption every where in the world.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 22.