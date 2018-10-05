Share:

Lahore:- Former Test cricketer Aamir Sohail, while highlighting the importance of keeping Australia under pressure in the upcoming Test series in UAE, said the team should not be complacent in any circumstances. “What Pakistan must not do is to provide them with that breathing space to raise themselves which they will do if they are allowed to play well,” said Sohail. “Pakistan need to deny those moments in the series where Australians will start to feel confident as when it happens, they will be very hard to beat. The only thing we need to concentrate on is the fact that the Australia Test side’s morale is very low due to all sorts of reasons.