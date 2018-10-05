LAHORE - Growers have been advised to complete the sowing of potato by October 20 as it is a suitable time for the cultivation. A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said that best varieties of potato include Cardinal, Faisalabad Safaid (White), Faisalabad Surkh (Red), SH-5, PIR Red, Kuroda, Sahiwal 704, Lady Rosetta and Diamant. He also advised growers to use certified seeds of above mentioned varieties to obtain good results.

Spokesman further said that farmers must feel free to seek any sort of guidance from the agriculture offices of their respective areas.

 