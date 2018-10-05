Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fata finished day two against Islamabad Region at 67-1 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 Round Five Pool-A match here at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Earlier, Islamabad resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 342 for 2 wickets and were bowled out for 543. Rizwan Ali batted brilliantly and hammered 135 runs while his teammate Faizan Riaz contributed significant 53. M Talha bowled well for Fata and grabbed 4 wickets for 161 while Khushdil Shah took 3 wickets for 42.

At KRL Stadium, KRL scored 91 runs for 6 wickets against HBL in second innings. Junaid Khan took 2-18 and Umar Gul 2-21. Earlier, HBL were bowled out for 159 in their first innings, thus conceded 76 runs first innings’ lead. Umar Akmal made 33. Sadaf Hussain captured 4 wickets for 54 while Ali Shafiq bagged 2 wickets for 29 and Sameen Gul 2 for 36.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Wapda posted 331 runs on the baord for the loss of 9 wickets, thus took 115 runs first innings’ lead. M Saad batted well and struck 89 while Ehsan Adil (78) and M Asif (34) were still at the crease when the day closed. M Ali grabbed 6 wickets for 97 while M Umair got 2 for 73.

At Marghazar Ground, PTV were in dire strides against SSGCL. After follow on, PTV could score 199 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Nihal Mansoor was unbeaten at 62 while Hasan Mohsin made unbeaten 40, Saud Shakeel 37 and Ali Imran 25. M Irfan Junior took 2-59.

PTV were bowled out for only 77 in their first innings. Adnan Mehmood made 20. Kashif Bhatti captured 3 wickets for 7, Zia-ul-Haq 3 for 19 and Sohail Khan 2 for 30. SSGCL were all out for 375. Azhar Ullah clinched 7 wickets for 92 and Tabish Khan 3 for 97.