ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Circle has arrested former Director General Pakistan Sports Board Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on late Tuesday night in corruption charges, malpractices and misuse of millions of rupees of funds in Narowal Mega Sports City Project.

FIA Gujranwala Circle arrested Ganjera along with Malik Sarfraz on the reports of mega corruption in Narowal Sports City, which was initiated by former Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal while XEN Ijaz Akbar managed to skip the arrest. Ganjera has been facing allegations of awarding tenders to blue-eyed ones and using highly substandard material for construction. The Narowal Sports Complex was estimated to be constructed around Rs 4 billion, while Rs 2.5 billion were already spent on the unfinished project while last year, Ch Ahsan had inaugurated the under-construction complex.

The PSB sources said Ganjera was self-appointed director of the project and he was signing the payments bills, while the sources in FIA have confirmed that more arrests are likely to be made in this regard, as they are thinking on the lines of including former IPC Minister Riaz Hussian Pirzada, Ch Ahsan Iqbal and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The sources said that five-day remand of Ganjera has also been obtained while he has to face other corruption charges as well.

Ganjera has also corruption charges in maintenance/renovation work of Liaqat Gymnasium, Allama Iqbal Hostel, Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Jinnah Stadium, Fatima Jinnah Hostel and other projects, which cost PSB and national kitty dearly, the sources said and added that a massive inquiry against the nominated persons is likely to start in a day or two.

IRREGULARITIES AT PEAK AS PSB

NEEDS PM’S ATTENTION

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which is meant to facilitate athletes, coaches and conduct training camps, is giving deserted look, as in the absence of full-time Director General, the board officers are least bothered to conduct camps.

When this scribe asked Acting Deputy Director General, Technical and Training and Director Media M Azam Dar regarding non-holding of training camps despite worst performances of Pakistan contingent in Commonwealth and Asian Games, he replied: “The IPC Minister has given clear directives to the affiliated federations to start training camps. We can facilitate the federations but can’t force them to start camps. They blame the PSB, but they never bother to fulfill their moral and national commitments.”

In the past, it was mentioned time and again that the PSB employees never follow timings, nor they bother to follow the set rules. On this, Dar said: “Yes, I know there are a lot of complaints against the PSB employees regarding violations of rules and regulations. We have issued notices to different staffers and we will not hesitate in warning and issuing show-cause notices to them. If they continue to violate orders of IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, stern actions will be taken against them.

To another query, he said: “We are trying to ensure that irrelevant persons and relatives of PSB employees must vacate the residences and also send letters to all those, who are enjoying house rent and also residing in PSB premises to immediately vacate the residences or else face the music.”

Millions of rupees from national kitty were spent on the renovation/maintenance work of Liaqat Gymnasium and the entire roof was replaced, which started leaking from all corners and the gymnasium was presented swimming-pool look, whenever it rains while short-circuit also can cause huge damages to the most valuable asset of the PSB due to usage of substandard tar-coal. The gymnasium is still closed for six months and no inquiry report in this regard is surfaced. On this, Dar said: “The inquiry report was submitted to the Acting DG and maintenance work of Liaqat Gymnasium is under process. It will be open soon while swimming pool has been opened and soon it will be fully functional.”

When asked about pathetic condition of Jinnah Stadium tartan-track, which injured a number of athletes and about Naseer Bunda astroturf replacement, which was long expected to be completed last year, Dar replied: “As soon as we get funds, tartan-track of Jinnah Stadium will be replaced. We know athletes are facing huge problems and PC-I of Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium astroturf has also been approved. We are now just waiting for funds from the government.”