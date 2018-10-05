Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Thursday said that the present government had embarked upon a journey of structural reforms with particular emphasis on the energy structure. He said this in the meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Wencai Zhang, said a press release issued here.

They had a brief review of the ongoing and prospective ADB assisted projects in Pakistan. The finance minister said the priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government included job creation, competitiveness of the export sector through industrial development, skill development and promotion of the SME and IT sectors.

He also emphasized development of the tourism and hospitality sectors in Pakistan. He welcomed offer made by the ADB to support capacity development in various government institutions including Ministry of Finance through technical assistance.

On the occasion, Wencai Chang said ADB and Pakistan had together successfully met many development challenges. ADB was committed to expanding this partnership for prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

He assured support in the priority sectors as identified by the present government. Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and members of the visiting ADB delegation attended the meeting.