KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local bodies Saeed Ghani has expressed his concern over the daily power breakdown by K-Electric (KE) without any prior information which is causing heavy damages to the machinery and acute water crisis in the city was building up day-by-day.

Presiding over a high level meeting at his office on Thursday with Managing Director Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Director General Karachi Development Authority and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority, the minister said that inefficiency of KE electric was causing water shortage in the city.

He was informed that during the last here days power breakdown by KE two water pipe lines at Dhabeji got burst that caused loss millions gallons of water shortage in the city.

Ghani said that the complaints of the citizens were piling up regarding water shortage and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of such complaints. Ghani further advised DG KDA and DG SBCA to expedite their demolition against illegal construction work but those who are doing legal construction should not be bothered.

He said he will very soon visit interior Sindh and check whether or not that all the employees of local government were coming to their offices from 9 am and end work at 5 p m daily.

He warned all the employees of local government department to mend their ways and start completing their duty timings or else strict action would be taken against delinquent employees. “I don’t want that the people have any negative point of view about the local government department and for this the officials and employees have to give their 100 per cent and work with dedication,” he added.