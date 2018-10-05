Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has assured full support to the public sector medical universities especially with regards to autonomy in administrative and financial matters, said University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram while addressing the faculty and students at the varsity auditorium on Thursday. He said that VCs of six public sector medical universities had met with the Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed issues related to medical education in the province.

Prof Javed Akram said that the VCs Committee had proposed that all medical universities must have uniform act and the syndicate should have uniform composition to run the affairs of varsities smoothly. He further said that all the VCs expressed confidence in the present leadership in Punjab.

“Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid is a seasoned medical professional and we are confident that under her able leadership the medical education would be revolutionized in the province”, he said.

UHS VC further clarified that the VCs Committee had also proposed that the Syndicate of the university should be the apex administrative body where decisions should be made and implemented without delay. He said that it had also been proposed to the Governor Punjab that the allied health sciences discipline being the backbone of the healthcare delivery system must have representation in the executive bodies of medical universities.