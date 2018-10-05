Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal cautioned Imran Khan-led federal government not to drag them to a ‘boiling point’, forcing them to part ways.

“I don’t think this government is serious to resolve issues of deprived province (Balochistan), as now things are moving towards the boiling point,” BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said in an exclusive chat with The Nation.

The Balochistan National Party chief said that the government appointed Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai without bothering to take its allies into confidence.

“This is unfair to take any decision related to Balochistan without taking allies into confidence,” said Mengal, expressing serious annoyance with Imran-led-federal government.

“The federal government in only two months has backtracked from four out of the six points given by the BNP-M,” he said, mentioning that they were blamed for confrontation and ‘doing politics of opposition’. They are always forced to do politics of opposition by ignoring them, he said. “Nawaz government had mentioned ‘Balochistan development projects’ in the budget but did not implement the same. The present government did not shy away to drop these projects in the mini-budget,” he lamented.

He said that they had played their part and supported the government at every stage including the recent elections of the prime minister and the president. “The government took benefit from us (coalition partners) at every stage but now its behaviour reflects that they are in a hurry to say goodbye to us,” he commented.

He said, “We gave way forward to this government in shape of our six points but so far these are not being implemented.”

The BNP-M leader said that they were still ready to cooperate with the government in future but they should also show some ‘positive signs’ to work for development of Balochistan.

The BNP-M thinks that the PM’s statement was in violation of the six-point agreement jointly signed by the PTI and the BNP before forging an alliance after July 25 general elections, he said.

One of the six points of the MoU signed by both the parties calls for ‘honourable repatriation of all Afghan refugees to their country, Afghanistan’, he said.

“We have already made it clear to the government that we are not interested to become part of the federal cabinet. We have not shown interest in any ministry as the only focus is to remove sense of deprivation from my province,” he said.

BNP-Mengal is the only party, which is not part of the federal cabinet. The BNP-M is the third largest party in the 8-party ruling coalition at the centre and has 4 seats including one reserved seat.

BNP-Mengal recently expressed serious reservations over statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding giving citizenship to Pakistan-born Afghan refugees. But, the ruling clique (PTI) had immediately tried to woo him, assuring to address the reservations.