KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government will revisit China-Pakistan Economic Corridor agreements.

He was addressing as chief guest in 8th CPEC Sustainable Shipping, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Conference and Exhibition organised by The Professionals Network on Thursday.

Naqvi criticised the PML-N government for awarding CPEC contracts in haste. He said: “CPEC is certainly a big game changer for this region but we have to protect our interest too. China is the biggest economy of the world and we have very close relations with our brotherly country. The CPEC projects have to be revisited in the larger interest of our country as well as for China. The investments committed by Saudi Arabia are a positive sign for our economy and shows the importance of CPEC. Other gulf countries and European countries are in negotiations with our government to bring the investment in CPEC and soon the economic council will propose the policies in this regard.”

Earlier, in the morning, the conference was inaugurated by Junaid Esmail Makda, President, KCCI. He mentioned that shipping and logistics support services in shambles in our country, infra structure in a dilapidated state and supply chain management depends on out sourcing. He assured his support as the president of KCCI and also promised to redress the grievances of the business community.

He further assured the participants of the conference of his full assistance for the growth and development of warehousing and port in the country.

The conference was also attended by Abdul Azeem Uqaili, CEO, Sindh Board of Investment, Dirk Wittkowski, Regional Director China and Pakistan, deugro Projects and Logistics, Malik Naeem Azam, Managing Director, deugro Projects and Logistics Pakistan, Ziad Chowdhrey, Country CFO and many other professionals.

Mehmood Tareen Founder and Ceo, The Professionals Network and the organizer of the conference emphasized on the importance of such Conferences, he thanked for coordination of sponsors, participants and facilitators for their valuable support for making this conference a grand success and result oriented. He promised to continue his efforts for the betterment of supply chain solutions.

Ateeq Ur Rehman (Trade & Economic Analyst) said that Logistic service providers assist trade in all process including Sea Freight, Air Freight, Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Road Transportation, Rail Transportation , Packing / Crating and other allied value added services therefore revival of Railway Freight Services and making it a money making proposition is eminent to cut the cost of doing business.

He added that our country is totally into Debt Prison with expected 109 billion dollars payable as external debt and this fiscal year’s debt servicing at 9.3 billion dollars. The Inflation is rising and might jump to 6.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent, GDP declining and might touch 4.8 per cent compare to 5.8 per cent, Current Account Deficit Is expected to touch 25 billion dollars with alarming growth of Trade Deficit which is expected to touch 38 billion dollars, hence under such circumstances the efficient growth of supply chain management at shipping, logistic support services, warehousing is unavoidable. Such Conferences are not only necessary but also extremely inevitable.

At the concluding of the event, eleven companies were awarded with the Executive Green Supply Chain Award by the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly.