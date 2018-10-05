Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Hilal Assembly 2018 on Thursday organized a seminar at the Federation House to discuss the potential of halal industry in Pakistan and the opportunities in the global halal market.

The participants urged the government to establish Pakistan Halal Development Authority (PHDA) for issuance of halal certificates and to oversee the industry to promote halal products in the domestic as well as international markets, said a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) statement.

Addressing the seminar, FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir said that despite being a Muslim country Pakistan's share in the global halal trade was merely 0.25 percent which could be increased with the up-gradation of halal certification and provision of halal storage facilities.

He pointed out that there was a dire need to create awareness about the halal products in the country. Halal industry was not only confined to food and beverages, but it covered pharmaceutical, cosmetics and many other things. The people in our country were not aware of the facts while consuming daily use items. It was very important to educate them about the importance of halal products in our country and of course globally.

He asserted that formation of PHDA was the need of the hour for keeping strict check on export and import of halal products. Moreover, organizations like Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority; Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research; and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan should also extend their support in the promotion and development of halal industry.

Former FPCCI president and former Chief Executive Officer of TDAP, S.M. Muneer said that such events should be organized more frequently to create much needed awareness among the local manufacturers in particular and the public in general.