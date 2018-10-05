Share:

LAHORE - The grand operation against land grabbers entered third day Thursday. The anti-encroachment squad retrieved 25 kanals, including 15 kanals of Samsani graveyard.

Backed by police, the district admin and LDA jointly launched the operation.

Also, illegally-built houses, shops and charities were demolimsed at Samsani graveyard in block F-2 of Johar Town.

The teams put off the operation in Harbanspura for two days following the scores of residents took to the streets against the government’s action.

Talking to the media during his visit to Samsani graveyard, DC Anwarlul Haq said that the operation would go on indiscriminately. The state land would be retrieved at all costs. “As far as the Harbanspura operation is concerned, the district administration has given the locals two days to show their legal documents,” he said pledging not to demolish any legal residential building.

A five-member scrutiny committee was set up to take up the matter.

Meanwhile, the MCL teams removed encroachments from Litton Road (Ferozpur Road) as part of its ‘Operation Clean and Green’.

LDA DG Amna Imran Khan said: “Retrieving state land from illegal occupants is a priority of the government and by launching crackdown against the land grabbers, writ of the government is being restored. She said that the operation is being carried out without any discrimination and no one will be given any relaxation,” she said. Heavy contingent of police was also present during the operation along with relevant LDA officers.