LAHORE (PR) - HUBLOT and COLLECTIBLES have honored fathers by releasing a limited edition Classic Fusion.

Hublot is known for being first different and unique. Hublot’s partners in Pakistan reversed the habitual father-to-son watch gifting. For that, Hublot developed a special limited edition Classic Fusion. On this occasion, Mr. Rameez Sattar, CEO said, “This year, we created this unique piece as a special gift to fathers from their children”. David Tedeschi, Regional Director, Hublot Middle East and Africa, shared, “A timepiece that is offered from father to son or the other way around creates a long-lasting memory, a special moment in time.”

In line with the brand’s style, the new Classic Fusion is beautifully hand-crafted, that provides a balanced fusion between classic look and modern style

Limited to 25 pieces only, the watch is another masterpiece developed by Hublot in partnership with Collectibles in honor of our fathers. This will be available at Selected Collectible Boutiques.