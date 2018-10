Share:

NEW DELHI - The Indian rupee on Thursday slumped further to an all-time low of 73.77 against the U.S. dollar. "Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 73.77 against the stronger U.S. dollar during the early morning trade," a market analyst said. "It is because of the higher oil prices that weighs on the sentiment." On Wednesday the rupee slipped to a low of 73.42 per dollar as crude oil prices breached the 85 U.S. dollars per barrel mark, leading to huge outflows of cash.