LOS ANGELES - Amber Heard’s legal team have accused Johnny Depp of breaking a confidentiality agreement and claimed his GQ magazine interview continued ‘’his psychological abuse’’ of the actress.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor spoke out for the first time about being accused of abusing his ex-wife when their marriage ended two years ago in a new interview, but the ‘Aquaman’ actress is unhappy he has ‘’blatantly disregarded’’ a confidentiality agreement between them and blasted Britain’s GQ magazine for now allowing her a right to reply in response to the 55-year-old star’s statements.

Her legal team told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: ‘’If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realised that his statements are entirely untrue.

‘’Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so. ‘’Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.’’

In the interview, Johnny said he was ‘’hurt’’ by the allegations he had been physically and verbally abusive to the ‘Danish Girl’ actress, insisting the claims were nothing like who he is as a person.

He also specifically referred to a video published by TMZ in August 2016, in which he appeared to grab a phone out of Amber’s hands after pouring a large glass of wine, and insisted the clip was older than had been suggested and was taken out of context.

He said: ‘’The tape that came out, or the tape that someone made, that miraculously appeared on YouTube, taken from someone’s phone. That was not downtown [Los Angeles]. ‘’She wanted to make like it was recent. It was an older video and [what happened in it] had to do with finding out that I had lost hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars.’’