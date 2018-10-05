Share:

LAHORE - K-Electric and Wapda registered their first wins in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. Defending champions K-Electric started well against Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and made some good moves from both wings but some scoring opportunities could not be availed, as first half was goalless. K-Electric finally broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when M Riaz benefited from a nice move to score and give 1-0 lead to K-Electric, which remained intact till the end. In the second encounter, four-time champions Wapda were off to a flying start against Afghan FC (Chaman) won the match 2-1. Ahmed Faheem and Husnain Abbas were the scorers from Wapda while the lone goal from Afghan FC (Chamman) came from substitute Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.