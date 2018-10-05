Share:

LAHORE - The 23rd death anniversary of the playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Thursday.

He was born in Mir Pur Khas, Sindh to a Rajput landowner family which had migrated from the East Punjab’s village Gunachaur [city Jalandhar now District Nawanshar.

Masood Rana began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and remained one of the top male singers in Urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades till his death in a road accident on October 4, 1995.

Masood Rana got his first breakthrough when the renowned film actor Saqi introduced him to producer and director Iqbal Shehzad and musician Deebo.

His first film song was in the film Inqalab and the song was “Mashriq ki tareek faza mein naya savera phoota hay” composed by music director N.K. Rathore but he got his big breakthrough from his second film Banjaran in 1962 which was composed by music director Deebo Bhattacharia.

He was proudly introduced as “Pakistani Rafi” and always lived up to his reputation. He specialized in singing difficult songs in very high-pitched voice and was the first choice for music directors for film title and theme songs.

In 1964, the Punjabi song Tange Wala Khair Mangda in the film Daachi was a popular street song composed by veteran music director Ghulam Ahmed Chishti. He then became the most dominating male singer in both Urdu and Punjabi films when his six songs in film Hamarahi (1966) became mega- hits.

Masood Rana is still the only male singer in Pakistani films who sang more than 300 songs in each of the two languages - Urdu and Punjabi.

He sang in more than 550 films and he worked continuously from his first film in 1962 until his death in 1995. Rana was considered to be the most successful singer after Ahmed Rushdi.

Rana died on October 4, 1995 due to a heart attack during his journey on a train. He was laid to rest at Karim Block graveyard, Iqbal town, Lahore.