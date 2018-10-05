Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear today a petition seeking explanation from disqualified-for-life Jahangir Tareen for convening and chairing a PTI meeting.

The petition filed last Wednesday pleaded that the former PTI secretary general was disqualified by the Supreme Court under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (Ropa) for not being “Sadiq and Amin”.

The petitioner states that it is an open secret that Tareen has been involved in all lobbying for making of the government, whether provincial or the federal, and participated in various meetings held at the PM Secretariat illegally and unlawfully. He says a disqualified person has no such legal and constitutional mandate to have sitting in such meetings.

He argues that the media widely reported that a disqualified person held a key meeting of top government officials at the secretariat of prime minister which created many questions in the minds of public at large regarding the sanctity of court orders.

He submitted that the court may kindly summon Tareen and seek an explanation that under what authority of law he convened and chaired the official meeting. He sought a court order permanently restraining Prime Minister Imran Khan from allowing him to attend any official meeting in any manner and capacity whatsoever.

LHC summons LDA director over defiance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director in a petition seeking removal of barriers outside the residence of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that blockades had not been completely removed despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court in this respect.

He contended that that Hamza had illegally put barricades around his house in violation of Articles 4, 25, 17, 16, 14, 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The illegal practice of blocking the road is also creating difficulties for the local people not only for the motorists but also for the pedestrians, he said.

A few days ago, the LHC had ordered the removal of barriers erected outside Hamza Shehbaz’s home and summoned IG Punjab and CCPO seeking report over the implementation of the court orders.

Justice Ali Akbar had issued the order on a petition submitted by a citizen Muneer Ahmed in which he claimed barriers and security check posts had not yet been removed outside his residence.

In January, 2018, also Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar taking suo motu notice had ordered immediate removal of all the barriers outside Hamza Sharif’s house but to no avail.

During the hearing, the chief justice had reprimanded then Punjab chief secretary Zahid Saeed when he said only the security gate near Hamza’s residence was removed and not the barriers.

The CJP had said that Hamza could shift his residence if there were genuine threats to him. The then chief secretary had assured the court of immediate removal of the barriers outside his house. In addition, the Chief Justice had also informed the official that he would pay a visit to the place in a private vehicle to check whether his orders had been implemented or not.

However, the directives issued by the apex court and the High Court have not yet been complied with.