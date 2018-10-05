Share:

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced to hold its annual ten-day folk festival, popularly known as ‘Lok Mela’, from November 2 here at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. Senior officials of Lok Virsa told APP that the ten-day festival aims to revive endangered folk arts, crafts and music as well as to promote and safeguard traditional practitioners associated with Pakistan’s folk heritage. It would serve to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and give rural folk a pride in their identity.

The main thrust of the 10-day festival would be focus on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting contribution of our people in building future Pakistan. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions would participate in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation and win recognition of their talent at a national level.–APP

This unique event has become a symbol of the federation’s recognition of and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan,” the officials said.