islamabad - The decision of establishing a medical city in sector I-17 of the capital has led to reduction in width of the proposed 17th Avenue from 1200 feet to 600 feet.

The reduction is a consequence of change in sectoral boundary of the capital due to inclusion of sector H-17, according to the documents.

The CDA has changed Master Plan of Islamabad (Islamabad Capital Territory Zoning Regulations 1992) to re-designate sector I-17 from industrial to institutional use.

Similarly, the width of the 17th Avenue has been reduced from 1200 feet to 600 feet.

The CDA Board had recommended amendment in the Master Plan under section 11 of CDA Ordinance, 1960 for re-designation of sector I-17 from industrial to institutional use. “As a consequence of change in sectoral boundary of the capital due to inclusion of sector H-17, the width of 17th Avenue may be reduced from 1200 feet to 600 feet”, the CDA has recommended in a summary for the Prime Minister.

The Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) had proposed to establish a comprehensive integrated healthcare delivery system through a world-class medical city including a 4000 bed hospital in Islamabad. For this purpose, the Vice Chancellor had requested for the allotment of entire sector I-17.

He aimed to establish a hospital, and various other institutions such as an organs transplant center, a medical college, dental college, nursing college and other allied facilities for the general public at affordable prices.

Sector I-17, excluding an exempted settlement of 654 kanals, was acquired by the CDA in 2009 for sophisticated and high-tech industry. Total acquired area for the sector is 918 acres.

CDA has already made partial payments against the award of land while the process of acquisition of the built-up properties in still underway, according to the summary.

It proposed Rs 2.5 billion as reimbursement of cost of plots to CDA for rehabilitation of the affectees at Rs 2.5m per plot sized 25X50 sq.ft for a tentative figure of 1000 Build up Properties (BUPs).

The cost to be paid for compensation of the demolished BUPs will be worked out after completion of BUP survey and award of BUPs by the DC. The amount paid against BUPs will be adjusted upon completion of BUP survey.

Any amount in excess shall be paid to CDA and in case of savings under this head the same shall be refunded by the CDA, according to the scheme of things.