LOS ANGELES - Muse will play a special show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Prince’s Trust on December 3 as they offer support to an organisation that helped them in their early years.

The ‘Pressure’ hitmakers have announced details of the one-off charity show at the iconic London venue on December 3, and for the band it will be a chance to give back to an organisation that helped them in their early years.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said: ‘’For a long time, we’ve admired the work of The Prince’s Trust.

‘’When we were starting out as a band the Trust actually gave us a small grant to buy our first PA system, which I still have to this day.

‘’It really helped set us up on the right road and we’re delighted to be able to play a show to raise funds for them.’’

Tickets for the show go on sale on October 12 at 9am, and organisers have confirmed ID ticketing will be in operation with tickets limited to just two per person, and re-sale being done through Twickets. VIP experience packages will also be available to fans, giving them the chance to join the ‘Knights of Cydonia’ rockers - completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - on a guided tour of the venue and a song dedication during the performance.

Meanwhile, the charity’s chief executive voiced the organisation’s pride in helping Muse early on.

Nick Stace added: ‘’We’re incredibly proud to count the band Muse among our alumni here at The Prince’s Trust, and thrilled that they are putting on this special concert in aid of the charity. The show will raise vital funds for the work we do at The Prince’s Trust to help young people reach their potential and achieve their dreams.’’

The show will mark the band’s first UK date in over a year, ahead of their upcoming arena tour in 2019 with dates in Bristol, London and Manchester.

