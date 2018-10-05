Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal on Thursday said that eradication of corruption was not only a national duty but also the top most priority of NAB.

While addressing officers of the bureau at NAB Headquarters, he said that the accountability watchdog had devised proactive national anti-corruption strategy to root out the menace from the country. He said that NAB had geared up its efforts to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He asked the NAB officers to redouble their efforts to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board.

The chairman said that the NAB’s main focus was on mega corruption cases including cases of cheating public, housing societies, fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been recovery of around Rs297 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB’s operational methodology comprises of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation, he said. He said that NAB had established its first Forensic Science Lab in Rawalpindi which had the facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said that the NAB had rationalised its workload and timelines had been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months, from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court. He said that NAB had also introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence official proceedings of NAB, he said. He said that NAB on bilateral cooperation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China to streamline and structure cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

In the context of CPEC, this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan, he said. He said that an effective accountability mechanism was quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by the NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth, he said. Since its inception, NAB had adopted the enforcement-based approach in its fight against corruption, he said. Therefore, special focus is being given to awareness and prevention activities besides enforcement to educate the people at large about ill effects of corruption, he concluded.