KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that computerised roll numbers and smart cards have been issued by implementing Enterprise Resource Planning System and paper free culture.

It will expedite the process of attendance, fees payment and holding of examinations and parents will be informed about the attendance and results of their students through SMS. Varsities should be role model in the use of technology, paper use must be minimised and will save resources and time.

This online system will save time by 60 percent. The record of the student will be easily available expediting the examination process.

He added that we are seeking proposals for this system from reputed companies, students can get the fees voucher online.

“We are working on quality standards of affiliated colleges, we need to use technological advancement in the field of education, government and HEC must assist KU in this regard. Higher education is pivotal for a country for its progress, we need to incorporate latest technology in our education system,” he added.

Dr Khan while announcing a road map and vision for KU said that its his priority to make KU as the ideal educational institution of the country where students graduate and bring positive change in the society, research scholars will be provided best possible facilities.

He vowed to make KU a quality education institution where foreign and local students will feel proud to take admission, our students have made their mark in every walk of life.