Share:

Defending Champion, Pakistan Air Force won the Inter-Services Golf Championship at PAF Golf Club, Peshawar.

Senior Technician Taimoor Khan helped the PAF team in retaining the title by playing superb game and scoring a distinctive gross total of 277 in a four day championship (70, 70, 68, 69).

Senior Technician Ashfaq with a gross total of 285 and Corporal Technician Zubair Hussain with 288 gross also contributed in giving PAF an unassailable difference of 29 strokes over the runner up Pakistan Navy team.

Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the championship. The chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winners.