LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday unveiled the logo of Pakistan and Australia series, which will commence on October 7 with first Test between two sides at United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The logo was unveiled at a colorful ceremony held at the PCB headquarters and was attended by PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan, Director Sales & Marketing, Brighto Paints Khawaja Atif Sikka, Chief Manager Marketing, Jubilee Life Insurance Usman Qaiser, Marketing Services Manager – Continental Biscuits Ltd M Adeel and SGM Marketing, PCB Sohaib Sheikh.

Speaking at the press conference, Zakir Khan said he was excited to be here at the logo unveiling ceremony for Pakistan-Australia series. “Pakistan start off their new season with a competitive Australian side playing a series of two Test matches and three T20Is in the UAE, and it would be a great cricketing battle between the two teams on the field.

“Pakistan was starved of hosting international cricket at home, and it was pleasing to see sponsors coming forward to support Pakistan’s cricket. In the recent times, international teams have visited Pakistan, and they were looking forward to host more international matches at home in the near future,” he added.

Atif Riaz Sikka of Brighto Paints said: “Brighto Paints has always played a vital role in promoting our national heroes and local talent. We have always worked a step ahead to give our talent International exposure, whether it is in the field of education or through hockey, golf, football and cricket.

“We are committed to continue their efforts in bringing about this change to promoting/supporting all sports in Pakistan and help young talent to reveal their ability on international platforms. We are also title sponsor of Pakistan vs Australia Test Series & co-sponsor of Pakistan vs Australia T20 Series 2018,” Atif Sikka said and added: “We will continue to promote the passion of victory in all aspects of the nation through thick and thin and will promote Pakistani cricket.”