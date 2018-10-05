Share:

In its recent crackdown operation against egg storages, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team of vigilance cell and officials on Friday conducted a raid at two cold storages located in Salamatpura locality and recovered over 3 lac rotten chicken eggs.

The cold storages were reportedly supplying rotten eggs to biscuit factories in Lahore.

The team led by PFA DG Noor ul Amin Mengal raided the cold stores and performed a test on the eggs. On finding eggs expired the PFA team seized the rotten edible and disposed them of on the spot.