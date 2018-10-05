Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Civil society Thursday condemned the unannounced and prolonged loadshedding in Mirpurkhas division.

Civil society member Khalil Ahmed, Nasir Iqbal, Maqsood Rajput, Akbar Khan, Arshad Khan and others strongly condemned the Hesco officials for their alleged involvement in the loadshedding to cover their growing line losses.

Talking to media persons, they blamed that Hesco officials had involved in power theft and then issued overbilling to the customers. They further complained that the loadshedding paralyzed the daily life.

They said emergency operations in government and private hospitals were suspended. Water supply was also suspended. They added that business activities were severally affecting while trade associations had also condemned the unannounced loadshedding.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take notice of this matter and stop the unannounced loadshedding and reduce its time period.

Hesco Mirpurkhas division XEN was not available for his comments.