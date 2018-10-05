Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will announce winter packages, offering 40 percent discount on its motels. Talking to APP, an official of the corporation said that the purpose of offering the packages was to attract maximum number of local as well as foreign tourists to visit recreational places. He said that there was no country like Pakistan in the world, where a tourist can enjoy four seasons in one country at a time. “We are the most hospitable people in the world.” He informed that around 42,247 foreign tourists visited Pakistan during last five years to relish natural beauty of the country. The number of foreign tourists (on tourist visa) during year 2013 stood at 10,560, while in 2014, as many as 5,575 foreigners visited Pakistan on tourist visa, whereas in 2015, and 2016 the number remained 6,475 and 10,476 respectively. The most popular destinations for tourists remained GB (Deosai Rama, Hunza, Atabad Lake), Chitral Valley, Swat Valley, Kaghan Valley, Murree and Galliat.

This information has been determined based on business volume in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) motels in the region and number of visitors at Tourist Information Centres in these areas.

PTDC owns one hotel (Flashman's Rawalpindi), one restaurant in Islamabad (Damn-e-Koh) and 30 motels all over Pakistan including four in Punjab, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), one in Balochistan, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

PTDC also owns a roadside facility at Bahawalpur.

During last five years, publicity materials including 48,955 brochures and maps, 3,541 posters, 3,015 DVDs & CDs and 2,498 picture postcards containing information of tourists attractions were distributed among Pakistani missions abroad.