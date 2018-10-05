Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab will convert 200 colonial and pre-colonial era sites as well as buildings into tourism centres, said Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Punjab Minister for Tourism here on Thursday evening.

Addressing a seminar as a part of the ongoing international tourism conference here at Expo Centre, he said that the provincial government had identified 800 such sites that could be developed into centre of attraction for local as well international tourists.

He reiterated that this will be materialized without any compromise with their heritage status.

"We have to market these efficiently and very carefully without compromising their heritage status," he said.

He further said that Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan also accords top priority to the tourism promotion."We have to turn this into efficient tool of revenue generation and source of living for local population," he added.

Punjab, the minister said is equally rich in natural sites that could be developed into first class recreational centres for nature lovers from across the globe. He said that international and national companies of repute will be engaged to make optimum of the tourism potential available in the province.