It is happy news that our railways minister wants to create new jobs. But, media reports indicate that the railways are not breaking even because of excess personnel. Our former railways minister was judicially grilled for failure to prune unwanted top-heavy liabilities (on the basis of audit report).

The fault with almost all sectors of our economy is that they are not efficient_ their marginal productivity of labour is zero or negative, a kind of disguised unemployment. That is to say that they draw emoluments but do nothing. A litmus test of productivity is to keep reducing labour (work force) until they become `productive’.

Management books teach ratio analysis to know assets, liabilities and other health indicators of an organisation. Our railways minister could learn from Lalu Parishad of India about how he got rid of flab.

MA MALIK,

Lahore, September 24.