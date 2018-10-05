Share:

LISBON - Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said Thursday, days after rape allegations against the Real Madrid star resurfaced. Fernando Santos told a press conference that he and the President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) Fernando Gomes talked to Ronaldo and "we agreed that the player was not available for this or the next call up". "I will not reveal the details of the conversation we three had," said Fernando Santos when pressed by reporters. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the two internationals Portugal played in September. At the time, Fernando Santos suggested that the 33-year-old's absence was temporary and intended to help the star attacker adapt after his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.