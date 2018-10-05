Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police on Thursday announced bounty Rs one million each for five notorious drug peddlers.

According to Additional Inspector General Sindh Police (AIG) Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh, police has initiated a campaign against narcotics peddlers across the city.

Head money of Rs 1 million has been announced for the arrest of each suspect. The accused persons wanted to the police and placed their names in the list of most wanted drug paddlers were including Ahmed Ali Magsi, Farooq aka Roorha, Syed Badshah, Taj Muhammad Khan, Farman aka Malongi involved in narcotics peddling. Police chief said that the drug peddlers are responsible for the infiltration of narcotics in the society by using poor narcotics addicts.

There is a strong nexus between narcotics dealers and criminal elements. It has revealed during the course of interrogation of arrested accused street criminals that most of them are narcotics addicts. They commit robberies to meet the expenses of their drug-intake, Karachi police chief said added that this issue has also penetrated in educational institutes; young students are consuming various psychoactive substances in colleges and universities. He said that to counter this situation police has initiated this campaign to control the menace of drugs and drug peddling.