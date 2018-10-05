Share:

LOS ANGELES - Ryan Gosling’s daughters got confused after visiting him on the set of ‘First Man’ and they now think he works on the moon. Ryan Gosling’s daughters think he works on the moon.

The 37-year-old actor - who has Esmeralda, four, and two-year-old Amada, with partner Eva Mendes - admitted his kids got confused about his career after visiting him on the set of ‘First Man’, in which he plays astronaut Neil Armstrong.

He told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ‘’They came to set. They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch.

‘’I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and said, ‘That’s where you work, right?’ ‘’

Eva, 44, recently admitted she and Ryan have been happy to let the girls think the actor is an astronaut.

She said: ‘’They now think papi’s an astronaut! We haven’t corrected them yet, we’re just like, ‘Cool!’ ‘’

Meanwhile, Ryan recently admitted he felt under pressure about playing the first man to walk on the moon, particularly when it came to saying Armstrong’s iconic line about taking a ‘’giant leap for mankind’’.

Ryan confessed: ‘’I was worried about it. It hung over me as it is the most famous line, and a beautiful thing to say. ‘’Neil didn’t think about it ahead of time, so I tried not to think about it too much.’’

The Hollywood star went through an extensive training process in preparation for the unusual role but the real-life experiences of astronauts put his own stresses into perspective.

He explained: ‘’I went into a multi-axis trainer and don’t remember much about it. ‘’The director asked for more speed which I hated. But it was hard to complain when there were men on the set that would say, ‘You know when I went to the moon.’’’

CM