KARACHI - Police booked Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar to instigate residents of PIB Colony staging protest for alleged abduction of a 14 years old missing girl.

According to the detail, residents of Press Quarters staged protest, erected barricades and blocked the PIB and other interlink roads when they were unable to find their 14 years old girl missing.

Police said that the family of the girl claimed that their daughter rushed to school but school administration did not allowed her to attend the school because she reached after school timing. When the girl did not reach home, family made all possible efforts in search of their daughter and when they unable to find her start protest along with the residents of the area to grab the attention of the police ahead of the recovery of their daughter.

Police said that the father of the missing girl Muhammad Akram lodged complaint with the police while police trying to know the whereabouts of the girl. At the same time Manzoor Khan, father of a boy Waqar, resident of the same area also reached police station and explain the similar story ahead of the abduction of their son. Police investigator correlated both the issues and finally traced the girl and body eloped to get marriage without the consent of their parents.

Police managed to find the location of Surjani Town and recovered both the children.

Police said that the both girl and boy studied in the same class and wanted to get marriage while police handed over the children to family and registered an FIR 189/ 2018 against the MQM leader Farooq Sattar and other for creating law and order situation and suspended the traffic at Jail Road and other link roads.