ISLAMABAD - The economic experts said willingness of Saudi Arabia to investment in different sectors of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be fruitful for socio-economic development of the country and the region. Talking to PTV news on Thursday, they said Saudi Arabia would invest in the power and energy sectors, which was requirement of the industrial sector of the country and it would play a role in economic development of the country. A businessman Engineer M A Jabbar said that Saudi Arabia 's investment would boost the developing work on CPEC, as it had quickly responded to Pakistan on investment in mega projects. To a question, he said that currently Pakistan was facing economic crisis and the government had adopted good policies for inviting foreign investment to steer the country from the economic crises. He said Gwadar Port of Balochistan had an important role in CPEC and Saudi Arabia would establish Oil City there as Gwadar Port has great opportunities for foreign investors.

Pakistani businessmen could invest and boost the trade with Saudi Arabia to import halal food items and have great potential in this sector. Rice, sugar, cooking oil, dry fruits, chicken meat, and etc. could be exported to Saudi Arabia , he expressed.

Economic expert Professor M Asif Shameem while expressing his views in the PTV programme said that Pakistan government should ask Saudi Arabia to enhance labour quota for Pakistani labour in Saudi Arabia as compared to other regional countries.