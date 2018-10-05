Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, who is well known for his soulful voice across the border, has recently paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations. The Indian External Affairs Ministry released a special commemorative video featuring Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye.’

Bollywood composer, Vishal Dadlani took to twitter and wrote: “My friend Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Vaishnav Jan, Gandhi Ji‘s favourite bhajan, and proves pretty conclusively, as he always does, that music is both, “ibaadat’ (worship) and “bhakti” together.”

To this, Amanat replied: “I haven’t heard a more beautiful description of this rendition. Means a lot coming from you. Thank you for always being so generous with your appreciation brother! Hope this initiates efforts for peace. Hope to see you soon in Lahore.”

The singing group helmed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) paid a tribute to the innovative leader with a video mash-up featuring voices and tunes from across the world.

Artists from almost 124 countries, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal were part of the rendition released by Indian PM Narendra Modi during the closing of the four-day Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference that was held in New Delhi.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “The result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition infused with the local flavor of the region.”