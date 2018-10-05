Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, has said that a splendid sports complex is being built in the Malir Campus of SMIU. Similar complex will be built in the Hawks Bay Campus of SMIU and another sports hall will be built in the new academic block of the city campus of SMIU, which is being built on the recently vacated plot of the university, located near SMIU Model School. He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Indoor Sports Hall, held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university. The Indoor Sports Hall has recently been built for boy and girl students, faculty and staff members at the premises of the university.