islamabad - The administrative affairs of Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University (AAU) have worsened as the sub-campus of the varsity has also denied admission to dozens of students after collecting the admission application fee, sources informed on Thursday.

Sources said that AAU Attock campus issued dozens of forms to the students for admission in Pre-Agriculture program, but has now denied displaying the admission list sans provision of a satisfactory reason to the students and parents.

The AAU was already in hot waters after the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) had recommended the university to halt admission in 80percent MPhil and PhD programs.

The university in public advertisement published on August 19 had announced the admissions in all programs and collected millions of rupees issuing the application forms in various programs. The university had announced the admissions in two years Fsc. Pre Agriculture programs in which around 50 students had sought admission.

Sources said that each student was charged more than Rs1000 for prospectus while the merit list was to be displayed on September 19 and classes to begin from October 1st.

“Suddenly the campus administration announced that the admissions in the program are not being taken by and the merit list is not being displayed,” said sources.

Sources also added that the campus was admitting students in the pre-agriculture program since last four years and has now closed the program.

Sources said that the parents of the students have demanded admissions because the university has wasted their time and money.

The AAU sub-campus Attock was established with funds of Rs1billion.

The campus is functional in the degree college of Attock as the construction work on 200 kanal land purchased for campus has not been completed yet.

According to the HEC guidelines, if the university admits the student in violation of rules, it is responsible for compensating the students and paying three times the fee to the applicants.

The HEC observing the violation of admission guidelines by the university had asked the administration to comply with the instructions given by the HEC.

The HEC had also said that the AAU administration had failed in providing the requisite data of the programs and student teacher ratio. The letter said that in this backdrop, the university is advised to stop/withdraw admissions in 14 programs viz. MPhil Biochemistry, MPhil Biotechnology, MSc (Hons) Agriculture Economics, MS Management Sciences, MBA 3.5 professional, MBA 1.5 Professional, MSc (Hons) Entomology, MSc (Hons) Plant Pathology, MSc(Hons) Soil Sciences, MPhil, Environmental Sciences, MPhil Forestry & Range Management MPhil. Zoology and MPhil Computer Sciences and publicize accordingly with intimation to HEC.

Awarding admissions in these programs will not only raise questions on the credibility on part of the university, but also on the role of HEC. Instead of compensating the students from whom the university had collected the fee for prospectus and admission forms, a new tug of war for the pro vice ship of the university has begun.

“The university is already embroiled in administrative and financial crises while different lobbies are working to get the top position in the university after the retirement of current Prof. Dr. Sarwat Mirza,” said sources.

Talking to The Nation, Pro Vice-Chancellor AAU Dr. Sarwat Mirza said that the merit list of pre-agriculture program at Attock campus has not been displayed as the program has not been accredited by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

He said that the Attock campus is a joint project of Punjab government and AAU and the university has written letters to the government of Punjab and IBCC for the accreditation of the program.

“Program has not been stopped but halted till its accreditation,” he said.

Pro VC also said that university administration and HEC authorities are in contact for the admissions in the halted programs which were advertised by the university before receiving QAA report.

He said that merit lists are being displayed and HEC authorities have also agreed to some of the points raised by the university.

The HEC has told the university that they “see what they can do,” said Dr. Sarwat Mirza.

Dr. Sarwat Mirza denied that he had applied for leave in the current crises, “I have around two months left and work till then,” he said.