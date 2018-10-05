Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussani has alleged that his party is not being given level playing field in the by-elections by ‘unseen forces’.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that pre-poll rigging had already been made which according to him was evident from rejection of its candidate’s nomination papers from NA-247. “Technical rigging in the general elections 2018 had hurt the TLP’s mandate more than any party and now the efforts are being made to repeat the same exercise in the by-elections,” Allama Hussaini added.

He said that despite all the reservations on the 25 July general polls and the ‘injustices’ made against the inheritors of the country’s founders, the TLP had reacted sensibly and wisely. The TLP city chief went on to say that his party won’t accept ‘rigged’ elections, adding that they reserve the right of protest and boycott, if not allowed to contest from NA-247.

“In the general elections, the national and provincial constituencies from where the TLP succeeded were given to criminals, smugglers and dual nationals and we are considering approaching all legal forums against the stealing of our mandate,” Allama Hussaini said while warning that the TLP may take to the streets for acquiring the justice.

He also alleged that local administration was performing as the agent of the federal government, accusing the deputy commissioner east of operating as the member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He urged the administration to perform its duties under the law. “Instead of taking across the board action against violation of laws, the local administration is targeting the TLP and some other candidates.

The banners and panaflex of the PTI candidates, which have been installed in violation of the election code of conduct, can easily be seen in the constituencies where the by-elections are going to be held,” alleged the TLP leader.