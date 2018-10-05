Share:

BURIRAM - The world's top-ranked MotoGP riders hailed on Thursday the barrier-breaking victory of Ana Carrasco, a week after the Spaniard earned glory by becoming the first woman to win a world motorcycling title. The 21-year-old entered the record books on September 30 when she won by a single point in the Superbike Supersport 300 division. "I was very happy, it was so important for the motorcycle world," said Spanish rider Marc Marquez. "It's not a man's world, women can be very fast on the bike. It's not only about the physical condition, also it's about skill and mentality," he added. His sentiments were shared by Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi.