QUETTA:- An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolted Balochistan on Thursday, but no loss of life or property was reported. Geology Survey Centre said the quake occurred about 90 KM southwest of Quetta, while its epicentre was 25 KM deep. Residents in the different cities of Balochistan came out of their homes in panic, while reciting Kalima Tayyaba.–Online