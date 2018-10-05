Share:

WASHINGTON:- A US soldier belonging to the NATO mission in Afghanistan has been killed in combat, the alliance’s Resolute Support said in a press release. “One US service member assigned to the NATO Resolute Support mission was killed in Afghanistan on October 4,” the release said. Resolute Support and United States Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said forces on the ground remain committed to their mission. The name of the soldier will not be released for at least 24 hours after the family is notified, the release said.–Sputnik