Share:

LAHORE - The ICC World Cup 2019 trophy was warmly welcomed and unveiled amid fanfare and festivity here at the Government College University (GCU) on Thursday.

The trophy is on the visit of Pakistan as part of its global journey and later in the afternoon in the provincial metropolis, it was taken to Wagha Border and Shaukat Khanam Hospital, where impressive ceremonies were also held to mark its historic presence.

Former Test cricketer and 1992 World Cup victorious team member Mushtaq Ahmad was holding the trophy at the GCU and termed its arrival in Pakistan as ‘a historic moment in country's cricket history’. As soon as Mushtaq entered the premises of the college along with the trophy, the institution students and staff members gave a thunderous applause to mark its arrival in their historic Alma mater of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq expressed the optimism that Pakistan team would bring back home World Cup 2019 trophy by putting up a display of collective efforts and team work. "It is a memorable moment of my life to once again hold this trophy after a long time and it reminds me of our great success under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan," he said and added: “I am also delighted that I am having the same trophy in my hands which will be handed over to the winners of next year's World Cup."

The former cricketer said that under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad, Pakistan cricket team has ability to win the World Cup as its players are talented and have the passion to win this laurel for the country. He extended his best wishes to Team Pakistan.

The former ace spin wizard urged Pakistan team players to put in more hard work and to further lift the level of their game to make their dream come true of winning the 2019 mega World Cup in England.

Students of Government College University, both male and female, were very excited during the trophy tour to their esteemed institution. They described the arrival of trophy in their institution as ‘an honour which will be long remembered in Pakistan cricket history’. “We are very excited and happy to see the trophy as it is a rare opportunity to witness a historic cricket gift," they said.