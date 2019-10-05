Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, which commences from Saturday, comes with an opportunity for many youngsters to leave a mark with a year remaining in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

For Ahmed Shehzad, however, this is a chance to reclaim a spot which he once held firmly. He last donned Pakistan colours in June 2018 in a T20I series against Scotland. To be back in the squad after a gap of over 14 months, Ahmed feels like to be wearing Pakistan’s kit for the first time.

“I am thankful to the Almighty Allah that I have gotten an opportunity to represent the Pakistan team once again,” Ahmed told pcb.com.pk ahead of joining the 16-member squad in Lahore. “For me, this opportunity feels like I am wearing the Pakistan’s kit for the first time.

“I am extremely excited I will get an opportunity to play cricket at my home ground and in front of my people. It cannot get any bigger for me to be playing cricket in front of my people. Our people are passionate about the game. It unites us and people pray for our success.”

Ahmed, who made his Pakistan debut in 2009, comes back in the national set-up at the back of a prolific HBL Pakistan Super League earlier this year. The right-handed opener scored 311 runs at an impressive average of 51.83, the best amongst the top 10 run-getters in the 2019 edition.