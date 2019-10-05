Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday said that anyone who crosses the Line of Control (LoC) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to provide humanitarian aid or support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote, “I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.”

a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as "Islamic terrorism" being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

"A narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC.”