Share:

Karachi - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad and sudden demise of Mr Daniyal Waseem son of Mr Waseem Ahmed, Publisher and Editor of Daily Awam, Quetta and member of APNS Executive Committee. Daniyal Waseem passed away in Germany. His funeral is expected on Sunday, October 06, 2019 after Namaz-e-Zohar at Block-15, Flat # 2, PHA Apartment, G-7/1, Zero Point, Islamabad. The APNS office bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.