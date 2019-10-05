- 9:27 PM | October 05, 2019 MHUs conducts dengue screening test for 4,711 people, 228 found positive
- 8:43 PM | October 05, 2019 Giving clean chit to 90 people of Panama Leaks a joke: Sirajul Haq
- 8:07 PM | October 05, 2019 PTI govt gave country inflation, unemployment: Ghani
- 7:56 PM | October 05, 2019 FIA arrests man who ‘shot judge Arshad Malik’s controversial video’
- 7:30 PM | October 05, 2019 PM, his economic team met global financial leaders during visit to US
- 6:49 PM | October 05, 2019 Previous govts deliberately neglected South Punjab: Buzdar
- 6:14 PM | October 05, 2019 President Alvi urges world to recognize state terrorism India is perpetrating in IOK
- 5:36 PM | October 05, 2019 AC rejects petition seeking nullification of NAB corruption reference against Sharjeel Memon
- 5:28 PM | October 05, 2019 Naya Pakistan to guarantee due stature, dignity of teachers: PM Imran
- 4:18 PM | October 05, 2019 Judge Video Scandal: Nawaz Sharif resorts to IHC
- 3:12 PM | October 05, 2019 Turkey to carry out military air, ground operation in Syria, east of Euphrates
- 3:08 PM | October 05, 2019 FM Qureshi says Fazl intends to salvage his ‘sinking’ politics
- 3:05 PM | October 05, 2019 Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
- 2:20 PM | October 05, 2019 PHC sets up two child courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- 2:13 PM | October 05, 2019 ‘Azadi March’ Maulana’s personal vendetta to safeguard his interests: Fawad
- 2:11 PM | October 05, 2019 UN chief reiterates concern over situation in Indian occupied Kashmir
- 1:52 PM | October 05, 2019 New deal or no-deal Brexit: Boris Johnson disregards EU, court order
- 1:06 PM | October 05, 2019 Whole country will turn into 'battlefield,' says Fazal-ur-Rehman
- 1:05 PM | October 05, 2019 Nine dead, 11 injured in bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway
- 12:55 PM | October 05, 2019 Pak-Iran traveling gate at Taftan will remain closed for 16 days
